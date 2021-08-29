A charity head shave was among the activities held during a special fundraising event held in Highbridge on Sunday (August 29th).

The popular club in Church Street, Highbridge ran a charity fundraiser in memory of their late manager, Christopher Lambert, with proceeds going to Thrombosis UK.

During the day, Dave Sanders took part in a head shave when Lee Theobold from Theo’s barber shop gave him a colourful Mohican look to raise funds! The before-and-after photos are shown here.

Also, Dennis DeMille, a singer/songwriter from Weston who is a Britain’s Got Talent semi finalist from the 2018 series, also performed during the event. There was also a kids hour, Irish bingo, and a race night.

Kayley Williams, manager of Highbridge Social Club says: “It was a fantastic day and we thank everyone who came along or supported us, raising a great sum for the charity.”

“We were fortunate to have lots of local businesses donate items towards our raffle and tombola.”

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page