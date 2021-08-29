A charity head shave was among the activities held during a special fundraising event held in Highbridge on Sunday (August 29th).

The popular club in Church Street, Highbridge ran a charity fundraiser in memory of their late manager, Christopher Lambert, with proceeds going to Thrombosis UK.

During the day, Dave Sanders took part in a head shave when Lee Theobold from Theo’s barber shop gave him a colourful Mohican look to raise funds! The before-and-after photos are shown here.

Also, Dennis DeMille, a singer/songwriter from Weston who is a Britain’s Got Talent semi finalist from the 2018 series, also performed during the event. There was also a kids hour, Irish bingo, and a race night.

Kayley Williams, manager of Highbridge Social Club says: “It was a fantastic day and we thank everyone who came along or supported us, raising a great sum for the charity.”

“We were fortunate to have lots of local businesses donate items towards our raffle and tombola.”