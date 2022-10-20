Several fun-filled Halloween family events are set to be held in Highbridge over the half-term school holidays.

Two events will be taking place on Friday 28th October at Highbridge Community Hall in Market Street and will be open to all local families.

The first event – Ghoulish Games & Dastardly Drama – is aimed at kids aged 6-10 and will take place from 1-2.30pm.

The second event is Scary Stories and Fiendish Finds, which is aimed at kids aged 11+ from 3-6pm.

Places at both workshops are free to children from Highbridge and surrounding areas, made possible through funding from Burnham & Highbridge Town Council, Seed Sedgemoor, the Arts Council, Somerset Community Foundation, Our Highbridge and Somerset Youth Theatre.

After the second workshop, the Our Highbridge community group will be leading a Zombie Walk around Highbridge. Anyone who wishes to join in can come dressed up and meet outside of the community hall at 6pm. Bring a torch!

Children must be accompanied by an adult, and everyone is responsible for their own safety. Create You will also be running a Halloween lantern making workshop for kids on Thursday 27th October 10am-11.30am and they can bring their lantern with them on the Zombie Walk.

On Saturday 29th October some of the shops around Highbridge will be open to Trick or Treaters including Barneys TA9, Trev’s Local, Sopha, Create You, Kerrys Card Kreations, Maiseys Bakery, Bargain Outlet and Theos Barbers.

We are also running a best dressed Halloween House Competition – we will be out looking at all of the houses on 30th October and the winner will receive a food hamper. to make sure your house is viewed send us your address to ourhighbridge@gmail.com