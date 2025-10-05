Halloween Spooktacular set to thrill families at Burnham’s Princess Theatre

A frightfully fun family show is heading to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre this autumn as the Halloween Spooktacular rolls into town on Saturday 1st November at 2:30pm.

Billed as the UK’s premier Halloween children’s show, Halloween Spooktacular promises a spine-tingling adventure filled with toe-tapping tunes, jaw-dropping magic, and plenty of ghostly giggles. With tickets priced at £14.50 for adults and £13.50 for children, the show is expected to draw families from across the region for an afternoon of spooky entertainment.

The story follows Kirsty, Jake, and Melissa, who are sent on work experience to the eerie Blackdown Castle. What begins as a dull assignment quickly turns into a thrilling mystery when the trio encounters the castle’s mysterious curator, Ramsley, and begins to hear bumps in the night. Their journey leads them deep into the castle’s darkest corners, where magic and illusion bring a host of colourful characters to life.

The show features dazzling Ultra Violet puppetry, chart-topping Halloween hits, and plenty of audience participation, making it a perfect seasonal treat for children aged 3 to 103.

A spokesperson for the production said: “It’s packed with tricks, treats, and laughter. Can the gang unlock the castle’s biggest secret before time runs out? You’ll have to come and see!”

Tickets are available now via The Princess Theatre’s website.