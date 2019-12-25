The team at Burnham-On-Sea.com wishes you a very Happy Christmas!

With the Burnham area unlikely to see any snow this Christmas, we’ve gathered together this collection of festive wintry snow scenes from earlier this year. At the end of January 2019, Burnham woke to a light covering of the white stuff.

Overnight snowfall left roads and pavements with several centimetres of snow, as pictured here. Burnham’s iconic low lighthouse and beach was also surrounded by snow and ice, creating wintry scenes.

Readers can check the latest conditions by watching the live Burnham-On-Sea seafront webcam which shows 24-hour images of The Esplanade. And also see the latest Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast.

Photos: Burnham-On-Sea.com, Sharon Stevens, Daniel Baker, Leanne King, Trevor Turvey-Sealey, Elizabeth Ann Smith, Ann Faithfull