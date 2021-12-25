The team at Burnham-On-Sea.com wishes readers a very Happy Christmas!

With the Burnham-On-Sea area unlikely to see snow this weekend, we’ve gathered together this collection of festive wintry snow scenes from recent years. In January 2019, Burnham woke to a light covering of the white stuff.

Overnight snowfall left roads and pavements with several centimetres of snow, as pictured here.

Burnham’s iconic low lighthouse and beach was also surrounded by snow and ice, creating wintry scenes.

Photos: Burnham-On-Sea.com, Sharon Stevens, Daniel Baker, Leanne King, Trevor Turvey-Sealey, Elizabeth Ann Smith, Ann Faithfull

