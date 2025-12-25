2.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Dec 25, 2025
News

Happy Christmas! Wintry snow scenes in Burnham-On-Sea revisited from archives

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The team at Burnham-On-Sea.com wishes you a very Happy Christmas!

While the Burnham-On-Sea area won’t see a white Christmas this year, we’ve compiled a seasonal collection of festive wintry snow scenes from recent years.

In January 2019, Burnham woke to a light covering of the white stuff.

Overnight snowfall left roads and pavements with several centimetres of snow, as pictured here.

Burnham’s iconic low lighthouse and beach was also surrounded by snow and ice, creating wintry scenes.

Photos: Burnham-On-Sea.com, Sharon Stevens, Daniel Baker, Leanne King, Trevor Turvey-Sealey, Elizabeth Ann Smith, Ann Faithfull 

Check the latest conditions using the live Burnham-On-Sea seafront webcam 

