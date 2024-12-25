8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Dec 25, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsHappy Christmas to all readers from Burnham-On-Sea.com
News

Happy Christmas to all readers from Burnham-On-Sea.com

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The team at Burnham-On-Sea.com wishes you a very Happy Christmas!

With the Burnham-On-Sea area won’t see a white Christmas this year, we’ve compiled a seasonal collection of festive wintry snow scenes from recent years.

In January 2019, Burnham woke to a light covering of the white stuff.

Overnight snowfall left roads and pavements with several centimetres of snow, as pictured here.

Burnham’s iconic low lighthouse and beach was also surrounded by snow and ice, creating wintry scenes.

Photos: Burnham-On-Sea.com, Sharon Stevens, Daniel Baker, Leanne King, Trevor Turvey-Sealey, Elizabeth Ann Smith, Ann Faithfull 

Check the latest conditions using the live Burnham-On-Sea seafront webcam 

Previous article
PHOTOS: Best-decorated Christmas shop windows in Burnham-On-Sea

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

Eddy Van Man

Fireaway Pizza Burnham-On-Sea

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
8 ° C
10.1 °
7.8 °
96 %
6.4kmh
98 %
Wed
11 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
10 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
10 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com