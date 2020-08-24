Burnham and Highbridge Coronavirus Community Support Group is reducing its hours after helping hundreds of local residents during the pandemic.

The group – which we featured here when it launched in mid-March – continues to help local people with a wide range of requests.

From September 1st, the group is changing the hours it operates its phone line to 10am until 12pm Monday to Friday.

The group said this week it is pleased that with restrictions being eased all the time it is finding its services are not being needed as much as they have been.

The group is still keen to help anybody in the Burnham and Highbridge area who cannot get out because they are shielding or self isolating because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The group’s Nikki Gudka says: “We will be offering exactly the same service, but if you need shopping or prescriptions delivering the same day as your call you need to contact us before 12 noon Monday to Friday.”

“You can still call us anytime and leave a message but calls received after 12 noon will be handled the next day and calls received at the weekend will be handled on Monday.”

“Rest assured, if the situation changes systems are in place to increase our hours as necessary.”

“In the last four weeks we have still regularly been assisting 50 households and we would like to thank once again the wonderful volunteers, who take time from their days to assist in carrying out the tasks.”

“Many are now back at work themselves but still manage to find time to help others.”

The number to call, as always, is 01278 393231.