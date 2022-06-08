Highbridge residents will be able to have their say about a major project to regenerate the town centre at a public consultation event next week.

The event will be held at Highbridge Community Hall in Market Street on Wednesday 15th June from 4pm to 7pm.

We reported here last month that Sedgemoor District Council has launched a consultation period on the Highbridge Regeneration Framework (HRF), a new plan to regenerate Highbridge town centre by identifying where investment could help impove the town.

A spokesman says: “People who live and work in Highbridge can give their views on a new vision to regenerate the town centre at a special consultation event next week and will give people a chance to find out more about a new plan to regenerate Highbridge by identifying where investment could help change the town for the better.”

“It is part of a consultation which launched online last month and has already generated more than twenty comments through the project website.”

The consultation will inform Sedgemoor District Council’s bid to the Government’s Levelling Up Fund to support the regeneration of Highbridge town centre. This is part of a wider bid linked with Shepton Mallet and Cheddar.

Deputy Leader of Sedgemoor District Council Gill Slocombe told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This consultation is playing an important role in shaping plans to regenerate Highbridge. I’d like to thank everyone who has taken part in the consultation so far.”

“I hope people take the opportunity to speak with the team leading involved in shaping the plan for Highbridge to support this vitally important work. Their views will make a big difference.”

The initial shortlist of projects identified by Sedgemoor District Council includes:

Improvements to Market Street

Redesigning Bank Street car park

A new transport hub that includes public transport, bike parking, electric car charging and additional parking at Highbridge and Burnham railway station

Improving public transport links across the town and a better cycle route linking Highbridge and Burnham-on-Sea

Improving flood defences

Enhanced community hall facilities at Trowbridge Close

The feedback from those who live and work locally will help to clarify what the final priorities should be.

The current shortlist of projects focusses on the fund’s key priorities of town centre regeneration, active travel and culture and heritage.

The consultation about the Highbridge Regeneration Framework remains open at https://highbridgeregeneration.co.uk/ and runs until 24th June, 2022.