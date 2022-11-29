Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area have until 30th November to share their views about NHS same day urgent care in Somerset to help shape and improve access to services in the future.

The NHS is reviewing how it provides same day urgent care in Somerset, and Healthwatch Somerset is helping local people to have their say.

“Same Day Urgent Care services treat people with urgent problems that have been caused by an accident or illness. Urgent care might be provided, for example, by your GP, minor injuries unit, NHS 111, pharmacy, dentists, or opticians,” says a spokesman.

“Healthwatch Somerset is working in partnership with NHS Somerset to find out what you know about Same Day Urgent Care, where you get information about these services, and how you use them. They also want to hear how you think urgent care services should be provided going forward.”

Healthwatch Somerset is the county’s independent health and social care champion. They have the power to make sure NHS leaders and other decision-makers listen to your feedback and use it to ensure services meet the needs of the community.

Have your say

You can share your views, confidentially, by 30th November 2022, by completing a short online survey at smartsurvey.co.uk/s/ SomersetSDUC or by calling Healthwatch Somerset on Freephone 0800 999 1286.

You can also talk to Healthwatch Somerset face-to-face in coming months as they will be out and about between now and summer 2023, visiting community groups and locations across the county. Check the Healthwatch Somerset website to find out when.

This public engagement project follows on from Healthwatch Somerset’s March 2022 consultation on people’s views of urgent care in West Somerset. Read their report, Same Day Urgent Care in West Somerset, which includes recommendations, based on public feedback, for how to improve information and access to urgent care services.