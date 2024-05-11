15.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun May 12, 2024
News

Have your say on shaping the future of Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Scores of ideas have been submitted for how residents would like Burnham-On-Sea to be improved in the future following a public consultation meeting last month.

Community group ‘Better BOS’ town board organised an open day at Burnham’s Princess Theatre, as reported here,  where a series of information boards were set up to invite ideas and encourage conversation about plans for the town’s future.

Over 100 pieces of feedback were received on the day, and many local people have reached out via email since the event.

The ideas shared by Better BoS range are themed around more Creative Spaces, Events and Street Parties, Better Signage, new Youth Events and a Community Business Incubator. The ideas have been published on their website.

“We have been overwhelmed by the positive response to our ideas so far,” says a spokesperson for Better BoS.

“Local feedback is incredibly important to us, we are all local volunteers ourselves, so we really hope more people will take the time to give us their views.”

“On the page is a feedback form to capture your views and what you would like to see improved in our town.”

Made up of volunteers and supported by the council, Better BOS was formed in 2023 to develop and enable initiatives covering the town centre and beyond.

