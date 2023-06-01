Haven Holidays has raised over £11,000 in just 3 months for the RNLI by selling portions of cod in its Cook’s fish and chip restaurants – including £280 at the Burnham-On-Sea Holiday Park.

Across the UK, in support of the RNLI, Haven is celebrating National Fish & Chip Day today (Friday 2nd June) with RNLI crew to help raise awareness and charitable funds for new RNLI equipment, safety gear and essential volunteer training.

Haven says that Cook’s is the second largest fish and chip franchise in the UK with 30 restaurants and 7 takeaway vans at holiday parks across the country.

Earlier this year Haven started a new initiative whereby every portion of cod sold earns a 20p donation to the RNLI, meaning holidaymakers can purchase a portion of cod alongside any regular meal and donate towards the RNLI without any extra charge.

Following a successful opening season, in just three months cod sales at Haven have raised a whopping £11,000 with Burnham-On-Sea Holiday Park raising £280 alone.

The RNLI’s mascot Stormy Stan popped down into the Burnham-On-Sea Holiday Park to celebrate the news with a portion of the nations favourite coastal dish.

Speaking of the initiative Richard Herbert, National F&B Manager at Haven said “We are exceptionally proud to support the RNLI in their mission to save lives at sea and to also honour the selfless and vital work that the crew carry out.”

Burnham-On-Sea Haven Holiday Park raised over £8,000 for the town’s RNLI during 2022 towards its life-saving work.