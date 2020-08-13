Highbridge’s King Alfred School says it will be appealing against some students’ A-level results after an “incredibly mixed” set of grades was announced on Thursday (August 13th).

Over 75% of students have achieved A*-C grades, two years after its new leadership took the reins.

However, controversy has surrounded how this year’s A-Level results have been decided amid late changes to the results calculation method, caused by the cancellation of exams due to the pandemic. Mock grades and the school’s past performance have been used to calculate the grades, with differing outcomes.

The school says some students have received results that are three grades different to those expected however overall the achievements are up on last year. Across England, 36% of entries had a lower grade than teachers predicted and 3% were down two grades.

Head teacher Nathan Jenkins told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have seen some incredible results. Overall, it is a very positive day for the school. We have more A* and A grades than ever. Last year the students achieved 2 A* grades – this year there are 15 A* grades and some with distinctions. At least 7 or 8 students have also achieved triple a or a* grades.”

“It is disappointing that some students have been downgraded and in some cases over multiple grades. It has been very difficult for these students when they have not had the chance to show what they are capable of in their exams.”

“However we have support at the school for those students that need it and the school will be appealing any grades than don’t appear to be accurate and the students feel are unfair.”

The school had a clearing room set up where students and parents could get advice and contact their universities to begin the appeal process if needed.

He added: “Overall this is an incredibly able year group and the results should be high, based on their abilities. However the system and some of the results recorded does not reflect this and we feel that they have been held back because results have been based on the results of previous year groups and not their individual abilities.”

“The results should take into account where the school is now and not on previous results. I feel that we have not been trusted to provide accurate results ourselves and that is infuriating. How much harm is this doing to some talented students?”

Burnham-On-Sea.com spoke to several of the students receiving their results to get their feedback on the grades.

Anya Butler, who achieved 3 A* grades, said: “I am totally speechless and I have my place at Oxford Uni – I am looking forward to studying Experimental Psychology. “

Another student, Lily Keeley Watts, who was disappointed with her grades, said: “I am absolutely gutted. The system of grading is very unfair. I am not going to be able to go to my dream choice of Durham University. I needed 3 As but I got A* A C. I know that these are amazing grades but I am so disappointed not get in.”

Katie Robinson added: “I could have done better but I am so pleased to be going to Cardiff Uni to study history. I got A B B. It was my second choice but I am happy and looking forward to starting there.”

Kirsty Atwell said: “I am so happy. I got 4 A* and 1 A. My favourite subject is art and I love the graphic design side.”

Charlotte Hendy added: “I got A B B and I am hoping to start an apprenticeship in Business Management. I am really pleased but it is hard to celebrate when some of my friends have not done as well as they hoped.”

Head of Sixth Form Jonathan Gaskell said: “This was a fantastic set of results with almost half our students achieving A*-B grades. We’re also obviously appealing some results as they don’t seem to make sense – so it’s very much a mixed picture among our Year 13s today.”

“There are great individual successes with Anya and George going up to Oxford but many of our students are heading to the very best universities across the UK including Durham, Exeter, Southampton, Bristol and Cardiff.”