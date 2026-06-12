Health leaders urge public support as resident doctors’ strike may impact local NHS services

Health services across the Burnham‑On‑Sea area are calling on the public to support the NHS during the upcoming resident doctors’ strike, which is expected to cause significant disruption to routine care next week.

The British Medical Association has confirmed that resident doctors will take industrial action from 7am on Monday 15th June until 7am on Friday 19th June.

Local NHS leaders covering Bath and North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire, Dorset and Somerset say the strike will place considerable pressure on services, with many outpatient appointments, planned operations and day‑surgery procedures likely to be postponed.

Patients whose care is affected will be contacted directly; anyone who has not been notified should attend as normal.

Throughout the strike, NHS teams will prioritise urgent and emergency care, with staff working to maintain safe services for those most in need.

Dr Bernie Marden, Chief Medical Officer for the region’s Integrated Care Boards, says the public’s support is vital. He has urged families to help loved ones who are medically ready to leave hospital return home promptly, freeing up beds for emergency patients.

He also encouraged people to choose the most appropriate service for their needs, noting that many conditions can be treated without attending A&E.

Services such as NHS 111, community pharmacies and urgent treatment centres can provide quick and effective care for non‑emergencies, helping emergency departments remain available for life‑threatening conditions. GP practices will remain open during the strike but are expected to be busier than usual as they focus on urgent cases.

Health leaders stress that anyone experiencing a medical emergency — including chest pain, severe bleeding or loss of consciousness — should continue to call 999 or attend A&E immediately.

Further information about local NHS services can be found here from NHS Somerset