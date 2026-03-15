Health & Wellbeing Roadshow set for Highbridge’s Morland Hub this month

A Community Health & Wellbeing Roadshow will take place in Highbridge later this month, bringing together councils, charities and community groups from across Somerset.

The event will be held at Morland Community Hub (pictured) on Thursday 19th March from 2pm to 5pm, organised by the Somerset Association of Local Councils (SALC) in partnership with SPARK Somerset.

The afternoon aims to strengthen joint working between parish, town and city councils and the voluntary, community, faith and social enterprise sector.

Organisers say the sessions will look at how councils and VCFSE organisations can deepen engagement with local residents, attract more external funding and build a clearer picture of community needs.

The programme will cover topics including the Insights Hub, Youth Alliance, funding opportunities beyond the precept, community health and wellbeing initiatives, and practical approaches to understanding and engaging local communities.

The roadshow is open to councillors, clerks, council officers, charities and community groups from across Somerset, offering an opportunity to network, share learning and build new connections.

Places can be booked via the SALC website or by emailing HWBAdmin@somerset-alc.org.uk.