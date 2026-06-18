Heat alert issued as Burnham area is set to see soaring temperatures over coming days

The Burnham-On-Sea area is set for a spell of intense heat over the coming days, with forecasters warning that temperatures could climb above 31°C as an amber heat health alert comes into force across Somerset.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a heat alert until 8pm on Tuesday, warning that the rising temperatures could have “significant impacts” on health and social care services.

The alert covers much of southern England, including Somerset, where conditions may come close to meeting official heatwave criteria — defined as three consecutive days above regional temperature thresholds.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows temperatures could peak at 30°C in Burnham on Sunday and 31°C on Monday. While much of the period will bring sunny spells, the hot conditions could also trigger isolated thunderstorms.

Health officials have warned that the prolonged heat may lead to an increase in illness and deaths, particularly among older people and those with existing health conditions.

The hot spell follows an unprecedented period of high temperatures in May, described by the Met Office as “one of the UK’s most extreme high temperature events” on record.

The Met Office says that while the highest temperatures are likely to be recorded in the south east of England, Somerset and the wider South West are still expected to experience sustained heat, increasing pressure on local health services and raising risks for vulnerable residents.

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Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast