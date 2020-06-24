These were the balmy scenes in Burnham-On-Sea on Wednesday (June 24th) when the town experienced its hottest day of the year so far.

Temperatures in Burnham reached 30ºC (86ºF) during a day of wall-to-wall sunshine and humid conditions.

Beaches in Burnham, Berrow and Brean were busy with residents and visitors enjoying the good weather while observing social distancing guidelines. Paddlers and swimmers cooled off in the sea.

The hot weather continues for most of today, when it could be hotter than yesterday, however a yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for thunderstorms from 4pm onwards.