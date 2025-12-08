Heavy rain and wind warnings issued for Burnham-On-Sea area

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and strong winds across south west England including the Burnham-On-Sea area.

The warning will be in place from 6pm today, Monday, until 6pm on Tuesday, with forecasters cautioning that disruption could continue into Wednesday.

A separate warning for high winds of up to 60mph is in place from 10pm today until 4pm on Tuesday.

These were the sea conditions in Burnham over the weekend, photographed by contributor Nick Whetstone, during a series of high tides.

The Met Office says an area of low pressure is approaching the UK that is expected to bring persistent and heavy rain, with up to 40mm falling in some areas. This could amount to more than half the average monthly rainfall for December, it says.

Steven Keates, the Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist, adds: “At present, the exact track, depth, and timings of this low are uncertain, which makes it harder to determine where will be most impacted by strong winds and/or heavy rain.”

“This system has the potential to cause disruption, and severe weather warnings are likely to be issued over the weekend as details become clearer.”