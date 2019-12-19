Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area are being warned to expect several days of heavy rain and strong winds that could bring disruption.

The Met Office has issued a series of yellow weather warnings across the south west that bring a risk of surface flooding.

The first warning came into force on Wednesday and further warnings continue through until Sunday.

“30 to 50 mm of rain is likely to accumulate quite widely during this time, with 60 to 90 mm over some parts of southwest England and south Wales. Some drier periods are likely in between the spells of rain and the longevity of these is uncertain, but the overall accumulation of rain on saturated ground is likely to lead to flooding in places,” says a spokesman.

Temperatures will remain mild in the Burnham-On-Sea area, rising to a maximum of 12°C and there will also be strong winds at times.

The unsettled theme will continue into the weekend, with further spells of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Forecasters also say that there is no prospect of a White Christmas this year.

Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast