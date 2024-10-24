15 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Oct 25, 2024
News

Hedgehog house kits created by Burnham and Highbridge Men’s Shed for wildlife workshops

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

75 hedgehog house kits have been created by volunteers at Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Men’s Shed for a series of workshops being run by Secret World Wildlife Rescue in East Huntspill.

The kits will be used in upcoming workshops aimed at engaging young people with conservation efforts to encourage a connection with nature.

George Bethell, Head of Education at Secret World Wildlife Rescue, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Men’s Shed, known for their dedication to community projects, has generously crafted these hedgehog house kits to support our educational initiatives.”

“These kits will be used in a series of hands-on workshops held at Secret World Wildlife Rescue during the October half term.”

“Each workshop session, designed for 15 children, will run for three hours. Participants will first learn about the importance of hedgehogs in our ecosystem, their behaviours, and the challenges they face.”

“Following the educational segment, the children will construct their very own hedgehog houses to take home. This initiative not only helps to provide safe habitats for hedgehogs but also instils a sense of environmental stewardship in the young participants.”

The workshops are scheduled to run throughout the October half term, ensuring that a significant number of young people have the opportunity to participate.

Additionally, each participant’s class will receive a follow-up session at their school, reinforcing the lessons learned and expanding the impact of this initiative.

George adds: “We extend our heartfelt thanks to The Men’s Shed for their invaluable contribution. Their support is instrumental in bringing this project to life, helping us to educate and inspire the next generation about wildlife conservation.”

“A special thank you to our funders, Animal Saviours and Amazon, for supporting this project. Their generosity means we are able to offer these workshops free of charge, and we are so grateful to be working together to help wildlife.”

