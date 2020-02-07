Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards have praised a ‘heroic’ young cyclist who came to the rescue of a person in distress after a fall on Brean Down this week.

Coastguards were called to Brean Down shortly after 6pm on Wednesday (February 5th) when the cyclist raised the alarm about the casualty near the wartime fort.

A spokesman says: “A person who was cycling along the Down had spotted someone in difficulty emerging from the base of the Down and clearly in distress.”

“The amazing young cyclist helped the person and called 999 for help. We arrived on scene just shortly after the Police who had made their way to the top of the Down and located the person.”

“While the ambulance made its way to the incident, our team carried out some medical observations and used blankets to keep the person warm as the temperature was falling due to the cold wind.”

“Once the ambulance crew had arrived they assessed the persons’ injuries and we put into action our extraction plan. This involved a stretcher carry down the steep slopes of Brean Down so full concentration was required by all.”

“By this time Weston-Super-Mare Coastguards had arrived. They had been tasked to assist us due to the cold conditions and the initial reports meant it might have been a cliff rescue incident which entails two teams.”

“As it was, we utilised the extra bodies to help with the carry down the slopes to the awaiting ambulance. This was a seamless inter-agency incident with everyone working quickly and carefully for the same goal.”

“We would like to extend our thanks and take a moment to say what a wonderful job the cyclist did to look after this person, not only dialling 999 but also from reports we received from the Police, they gave the person some of their waterproof clothing to keep them warm and shielded from the elements.”

“True heroes walk among our community every day and this is just one of many fine examples of that.”

Pictured: The scenes on Brean Down on Wednesday (Photos: Burnham Coastguard)