Three high-flying students have returned to welcome record numbers of pupils start back at Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy Sixth Form.

The school has started the new term with a record number of 180 students – including six from abroad, as we reported last week.

This week, ex-students Sam Collard, Hannah Sainsbury and Evie Croxford, who have gone onto top universities, apprenticeships and jobs returned back to welcome the new students.

The sixth form has just received a £66,000 programme of improvements and has seen dozens of its graduates go onto brilliant universities, apprenticeships and other routes.

Six of the new students are from different countries abroad, and there are many from Weston-super-Mare.

Principal Nathan Jenkins said: “We are thrilled that the sixth form has continued to grow and develop over the last few years.”

“Having a successful and thriving sixth form is incredibly important for the students who deserve a local sixth form option that can support them to fulfil their potential.”

Head of sixth form Jonathan Gaskell adds: “There is a real buzz around the sixth form and the students are visibly thrilled to be back.”

Neville Coles, CEO of The Priory Learning Trust, said: “We are delighted to see so many students joining the sixth form. The success has been a partnership of the whole community, with students, parents, carers, staff and leaders coming together.”

“People have also seen the significant investment in all parts of the King Alfred School Academy site and the feeling that ’something is up’. It is! We have had two fantastic years, and there is much more to come.”