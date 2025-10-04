High winds left hundreds of local homes without power during Storm Amy

Hundreds of homes were temporarily without electricity after high winds from Storm Amy power created some disruption in the Burnham-On-Sea area on Saturday (October 4th).

A yellow warning for high winds was in place for much of the day across the UK as the storm passed through.

Power cuts were reported by the National Grid around Lympsham where 250 properties were affected mid afternoon.

A further 17 homes in West Huntspill, plus eight homes in Watchfield and eight in Wick Road, Brean were also without power.

Strong gusts of wind brought down several trees, with one down across the car park entrance at Beaufort Park retirement home in Rectory Road, Burnham.

Others were brought down in Highbridge near the Costa drive-through and in Brent Knoll and Brean.

The strong onshore winds created swirling sand on Burnham-On-Sea beach, with large amounts of dry sand being blown off the beach into gardens and adjacent streets.

The Met Office said wind gusts were widely up to 45-55mph, occasionally up to 65mph in exposed areas.