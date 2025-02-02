Highbridge Aldi store to introduce new parcel lockers service

Aldi is installing new InPost lockers outside more of its UK stores in Somerset, including the one in Highbridge.

The supermarket’s ongoing partnership with parcel locker provider InPost will see more customers can now easily collect and return online orders at the Highbridge store.

Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket first trialled the lockers at 22 stores across the country in 2023.

Following positive feedback from customers on how ‘convenient’ the service is, over 260 InPost lockers have been installed across Aldi’s UK stores.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, says: “Our customers value convenience, which is why we’re expanding the availability of InPost lockers across more Aldi stores.”

“By adding lockers at more locations nationwide, customers can now collect or return parcels seamlessly while picking up their shopping at Aldi.”

Neil Kuschel, CEO at InPost UK, said: “By installing additional InPost Lockers outside Aldi stores, we’re offering customers the freedom to pick up and drop off parcels at their convenience, without the need to rely on store opening hours or wait in queues.”