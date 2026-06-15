Highbridge allotments community group launches search for new land as lease nears its end

The team that runs a popular community allotments site in Highbridge has launched an urgent appeal for help in finding a new home, with their current lease due to expire next year.

Forge Rhyne Allotments, founded in 2022 as a co‑operative society just outside Highbridge, was created to meet growing local demand from residents wanting space to grow their own food.

Their current site next to the A38 Bristol Road supports 45 plot holders across 54 plots, with a long waiting list that shows just how vital the project has become.

Chair Karen Downward, pictured, told Burnham‑On‑Sea.com: “The landowner has been so kind and generous with his support — we are very grateful for everything over the past five years.”

“We got a five‑year lease and that’s coming to an end, so we are now asking local landowners to get in contact if they can help us,” she said.

“Our group has been given plenty of advance notice by the landowner and the search for a new site is underway.”

“We are looking for 1.5 to 2 acres of land. Everyone chips in and grows fruit, veg and flowers. We are all well‑intentioned people who don’t have gardens at our homes, and so these allotments are really important for us.”

Forge Rhyne Limited, the community association that runs the site, is affiliated with the National Allotments Society and hopes to remain as close as possible to the Burnham Without parish, where no other allotments currently exist.

The group says the demand for plots is clear, with more residents waiting to join.

They are appealing to anyone with suitable land available for rental or purchase to come forward. Those able to help can contact Karen at forge.rhyne.allotments@gmail.com.