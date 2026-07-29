Highbridge Angling Association to hold Open Weekend at Walrow Ponds

Highbridge Angling Association is preparing to welcome families, newcomers and seasoned anglers to a special Open Fundraising Weekend at Walrow Ponds on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd August, promising two days of hands‑on coaching, demonstrations and community activities in support of the Welsh Carp Team.

The event, held at the popular Walrow Ponds in Highbridge (TA9 4RA), is being billed as far more than a fishing meet‑up. Organisers say it’s designed to introduce people of all ages to angling, encourage families to spend time outdoors, and inspire young people to take up the sport in a friendly, inclusive setting.

The weekend is completely open to everyone, whether they’ve fished for years or have never picked up a rod before.

Across both days, visitors will be able to watch and take part in free demonstrations covering casting techniques, rig tying, spodding and carp fishing tips.

One of the highlights will be the attendance of the Welsh Carp Team, who are currently preparing for the 2026 World Carp Championships in North Macedonia.

Their appearance will give local anglers the chance to meet top‑level competitors, watch expert demonstrations and learn directly from those representing their country on the international stage.

Alongside the coaching, organisers say there will be plenty for families to enjoy, including free junior coaching on Silvers Lake, trade stands from leading angling brands, a large charity raffle, exclusive giveaways and a welcoming atmosphere aimed at encouraging children and adults to discover the benefits of spending time outdoors.

Every penny raised across the weekend will go towards helping the Welsh Carp Team fund their journey to the World Championships. The association says visitors will not only enjoy a great day out but will also be supporting grassroots angling and helping an international team compete on the world stage.

With many clubs keen to attract younger members, organisers believe weekends like this play an important role in showing families that angling is a healthy, affordable hobby that promotes patience, wellbeing, respect for nature and lasting friendships.