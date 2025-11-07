Highbridge bakery boss celebrated for remarkable rise from Saturday shop girl

A local bakery boss is being hailed for her extraordinary journey from Saturday girl to business owner, as Maiseys Bakery continues to thrive under her leadership.

Naomi, who began working at Maiseys Bakery in Highbridge around 2010 at just 16 years old, has become the beating heart of the long-established business.

Starting out as a Saturday assistant, she quickly immersed herself in every aspect of the bakery, from baking and customer service to administration and management.

Her dedication and drive saw her rise through the ranks, eventually becoming manager and then director.

Naomi worked alongside former owners Steve and Julie until their retirement in March 2021, when she and her business partner took over the bakery.

“Naomi is the backbone of Maiseys,” her co-owner and husband Ben told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“Her knowledge, built through years of hard work, is absolutely priceless. For someone so young to achieve so much is incredibly rare, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Since taking the reins, Naomi has helped expand the business, opening a new location in Burnham-On-Sea High Street this year and adding two mobile snack vans to the bakery’s portfolio.

Maisey’s celebrated its 140th anniversary in September and continues to flourish, thanks to her tireless commitment.

The team at Maiseys say they’re excited for the future and hope to continue serving the community for many years to come.