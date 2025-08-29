Highbridge barber shop seeks music and alcohol licence as it unveils bar plans

A licensing application has been submitted to Somerset Council that could see a barber shop in Highbridge offering recorded music and alcohol sales.

The applicant, Lee Theobold, is seeking permission to operate the expanded service at Theos, 4 Market Street in Highbridge, with plans to serve alcohol and play recorded music throughout the week.

Under the licensing proposal, music could be played from 9am to 6pm Monday to Thursday, extending until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays, and running from midday to 11pm on Sundays.

Alcohol would be available for consumption on the premises from midday to 6pm Monday to Thursday, and until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays, with Sunday hours matching the music schedule.

Lee, pictured, says the proposal is a natural progression for the premises which already has an American theme inside.

The application is now open for public comment. A summary can be viewed on Somerset Council’s website under ‘Recent licence applications’.