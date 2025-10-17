Highbridge barber shop wins approval to launch new bar at town centre premises

A busy Highbridge barber shop has been granted permission by Somerset Council to open a new bar at its premises, bringing a fresh social offering to the town centre.

Lee Theobold, owner of Theos at 4 Market Street, has received approval to serve alcohol and play recorded music throughout the week as part of an expanded service at the American-themed venue.

Speaking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Lee said: “This is fantastic news. We’re really excited to move forward and hope to launch the bar before the end of the year once we’ve made some internal changes to incorporate the new bar area.”

He added that the addition of a bar is a natural progression for the business, which already features an American-style interior and aims to offer a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere for customers.

Under the approved licensing proposal, recorded music can be played from 9am to 6pm Monday to Thursday, extending until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays, and running from midday to 11pm on Sundays.

Alcohol will be available for consumption on the premises from midday to 6pm Monday to Thursday, and until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays, with Sunday hours matching the music schedule.