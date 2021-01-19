A Highbridge-based company has announced the sad death of its founder.

Briarwood Products, based on Highbridge’s Walrow Industrial Estate, says its founder Alan Janes, 76, passed away on January 11th at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Alan will be remembered for his entrepreneurial achievements as well as his long-term support of the farming community.

He founded Briarwood Products more than forty years ago from his own farm in Puxton, and from there the business grew to become the UK’s largest supplier of fibre cement.

Alan’s dedication to improving British farming led him to develop an innovative profiled sheet designed specifically to meet the demands of the UK climate.

Throughout his lifetime he continued farming, as well as his involvement in Briarwood Products.

He was a much-loved father, farmer, cattle dealer and businessman who will be much missed by those who were close to him.

Oliver Janes, Alan’s son and Director of Briarwood, says: “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart, that I have to be the bearer of the very sad news that my Father Alan Janes passed away on 11th January at the age of 76.”

“He went peacefully at home surrounded by his family as he would have wanted. We all feel very lucky to have had one last Christmas with him as it was his favourite time of the year.”

The family are now taking some time out to mourn a great man who will be very much missed. In the meantime, the Briarwood group of companies will continue to operate under their respective management teams.

“We are still making arrangements for the funeral which is very difficult given the current restrictions. However, we would like anyone who would like to pay their respects to be able to do so in whatever way possible and we will make a further announcement in the coming days.”