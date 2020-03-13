Women boxers are set to receive training in Highbridge thanked to grassroots funding being awarded across Somerset to community projects that improve lives through a new County Council scheme.

The ‘Improving Lives Grants Scheme’ was created to kick-start and support voluntary and grass-roots initiatives that bring people together and help communities stay connected and thrive.

Each of Somerset’s 55 County Councillors were able to tap into the fund and award up to four grants – a maximum of £2,000 each.

Highbridge councillor John Woodman has chosen King Alfred’s Boxing Club in the town to receive funding and encourage more women into the sport. “It’s a great sport for boosting confidence and self-esteem and I’m happy to be able to support our local club,” said John.

Successful bids include:

South Somerset – £500 to Wincanton and Bruton Community Accessible Transport towards the cost of a new minibus

Mendip – £500 for the Leigh on Mendip Allotment Association for a water supply and equipment

Sedgemoor – £633 towards training for women boxers at King Alfred’s Boxing Gym so they can encourage more women/girls to take up the sport

Somerset West & Taunton – £500 to Minehead Men’s Shed, hosted by Engage Minehead

The investment is from the authority’s £1m Prevention Fund, set up to finance Council work and community projects that prevent issues, problems and needs developing or escalating.

The aim is to improve lives while reducing future demand on the Council’s services – helping the authority remain sustainable in the long-term.

The money will benefit a wide range of initiatives across Somerset including support for youth groups, scouts, baby and toddler group activities and equipment; Enhancing and updating children’s playground equipment and outdoor spaces, including sensory gardens and community woodland; Men’s sheds; Community transport and holiday hunger initiatives; Projects to help bring communities together and address loneliness and isolation.

Cllr David Fothergill, Leader of Somerset County Council, said: “The response to the fund has been superb. As a result, we are able to help support locally led projects built around bringing people together.”

“Our Councillors really understand their communities and these grants will give them some financial muscle to make a real impact.”

There are plans to relaunch the scheme later this year so community groups interested in tapping into the Improving Lives Fund should contact their local County Councillor to discuss ideas. Initiatives that benefited this year will not be eligible. To find out who the elected Somerset County Councillor is for a particular area, click here.