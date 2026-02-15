3.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Feb 15, 2026
News

Highbridge & Burnham Food Pantry donates funds to local youth football club

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea Food Pantry, which provides low-cost surplus food to local families to reduce food waste and help people on low budgets, has  given a £500 boost to a local youth football club this week.

The pantry, which launched in 2022, is a partnership between Burnham Baptist Church and Morland Community Hub.

Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea Food Pantry is run by volunteers and is based at Highbridge’s Trowbridge Close Community Hall. It helps around 90 local families each week.

It charges £5 a week for two bags of food which includes chilled, veg, fruit and frozen goods amounting to around £45 at normal prices.

The group awards funding from the food to local good causes and has given a £500 donation to Burnbridge Wanderers youth football club to support needy families.

A spokesperson said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the support from Highbridge and Burnham Food Pantry!”

The Pantry, based at Highbridge’s Trowbridge Close Community Hall, works to prevent surplus food from going to landfill.

