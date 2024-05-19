Highbridge business providing dog chaperone services at weddings celebrates award

A new Highbridge business that offers dog chaperone services at weddings is celebrating winning a top award.

Warners Weddings has won the ‘Wedding Initiative Award’ for unique services at E2 Media’s 2024 Awards of Excellence.

Lizzie Warner is the founder of Warner’s weddings, and prior to setting up the business she worked with rescue dogs for over 5 years and completed Animal Management Level 2 whilst an apprentice with the RSPCA.

She then went to work as an Animal Care Assistant for the National Animal Welfare Trust. Lizzie has two rescue dogs of her own called Ronnie and Larry.

In 2023 Lizzie got married and decided it was only right to have her dogs there on the special day.

For Lizzie it was a truly memorable experience watching her dogs walk down the aisle with her bridesmaids and to be part of the wedding photos.

“With my experience and the fact that I have my own rescue dogs, I understand the importance of finding someone who will fully understand a dog’s personality and care for a dog on the big day,” she says.

“I am passionate about helping couples plan their wedding with their four legged companion being at the heart of it all.”

The judges add: “Couples have the option of how much they want their dog involved on their big day, whether it be the whole celebration or if you want them in the background. Lizzie is on hand to be your dog’s chaperone, offering various packages to suit each couple.”

“If you have multiple dogs she is willing to accompany your entire pack. Knowing your dog is in the best hands allows you to relax and enjoy the whole day without any stress or worry.”

“Lizzie’s commitment to canine welfare is underscored by her DBS check, full insurance coverage and animal first aid qualifications. The high regard she is held by her clients tells you everything you need to know not only about her services but also the ethical way in which she operates.”

See more at: www.warnersweddings.co.uk