A by-election will be held in Highbridge in December after a town councillor stepped down from his role on the Town Council last month.

Andy Morgan stepped down in September. He was a Liberal Democrat ward member for Highbridge who had won his seat at the 2022 local elections in Burnham and Highbridge.

A Somerset Council spokesperson confirmed to Burnham-On-Sea.com last night: “The election date is set for Monday 18th December. The Notice of Election will be published on Monday 13th November.”

A formal ‘Notice of Vacancy’ was issued earlier this month by the Town Council and since then a request for an election to fill the vacancy has been signed by at least ten electors to trigger the election.

The resignation left the Town Council with 17 councillors and one vacancy. There are now eight Lib Dems, one Labour, 7 Conservatives and one Independent.