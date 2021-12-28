A cafe in Highbridge has donated money towards a local carnival club’s Christmas fundraising campaign for Children’s Hospice South West.

Rays in Commerce Way, Highbridge presented £75 to Hillview Carnival Club during their annual Santa tour of local streets.

Owner Stuart Carpenter says he has a special link with the club: “I was pleased to be supporting the carnival club and the great charity — several members of my family have been involved with the club for over 40 years and several generations of the family have appeared on the carts over the years.”

“I would like to thank all of the volunteers and supporters of the club who have made it possible for Burnham’s only club to carry on providing activities for the children and entertainment for the town.”