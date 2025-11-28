Highbridge Caravans’ 60th anniversary challenge raises huge £12,500 for hospice

Highbridge Caravans has celebrated its 60th anniversary in remarkable style by completing a non-stop journey from Land’s End to John O’Groats in under 24 hours — raising more than £12,500 for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).

The four-person team, led by Jody, Devon’s Motorhome Sales Manager, alongside Ash, James, and Kevin, set off on the demanding trek to showcase the very best of British-built motorhomes, caravans, and campervans.

Their route included visits to Highbridge Caravans’ two retail sites, symbolically linking the company’s proud history with its future.

The challenge more than doubled the team’s original fundraising target of £6,000, with donations supporting CHSW’s vital work providing specialist care for babies, children, and young people with life-limiting conditions.

With less than 11% of CHSW’s £14 million annual costs covered by government funding, community fundraising remains essential.

Director Philip Davies said: “Mission complete for the 24-hour Land’s End to John O’Groats Campervan Challenge, with only minutes to spare, saving the team from an icy dip in Loch Ness! It was a huge success, raising vital funds for an amazing charity, proudly showcasing British-built campervans, and building team spirit across our 180 staff. The challenge certainly raised a smile for all involved.”

The event also carried a touch of nostalgia. In 1981, Gordon, a long-serving Highbridge veteran, completed a similar non-stop journey towing a caravan behind his sister’s Volvo, raising £680 for St John Ambulance.

This year’s challenge holds special meaning for the Davies family, whose mother Alex has helped raise £170,000 for CHSW over the years with her local fundraising group.

Philip Davies added: “2025 is a landmark year for Highbridge Caravans, and this challenge was the perfect way to round it off. A huge thank you goes to our manufacturers, suppliers, staff, and everyone who donated or sent messages of encouragement — your support kept the team going mile after mile.”

People can still donate until 31st December via the fundraising link below: