Highbridge town centre is set to hold its Christmas lights switch-on today, Saturday November 27th.

The celebrations will begin when the Seed drama group will hold a lantern parade starting at the Bank Street carpark next to the Community Hall at 4pm. This will be followed by carol singing.

A spokesman says: “The vicar of St John’s Church and his guitar will be accompanying children from Churchfield School who will be singing outside the Community Hall at 4.30pm, and finally at around 5pm the Mayor, Cllr Mike Facey, will switch on Highbridge’s Christmas lights.”

To join in the lantern parade you can make your very own eco-friendly paper bag lantern to carry. Free lanterns activity packs are now available to collect from Create You on Market Street in Highbridge and several local shops in Burnham-On-Sea as outlined here.

Each lantern pack comes with everything you will need to make the lantern and an LED tealight, even safe for little hands.

A Christmas fair will also be held at nearby Southwell House and gardens from 4-8pm.