Highbridge Christmas lights to be switched on today during festive event

Highbridge Christmas lights are set to be switched on during a special event today (Saturday, November 16th).

The event will be held in Market Street with a variety of festive entertainment through the afternoon organised by Our Highbridge and Chamber of Trade.

“The day will includes a Community Hall Christmas Market starting at 2pm with festivities starting at 4.15pm with Rock Choir singing Christmas, followed at 5.15pm with Churchfield School’s Harmony Choir singing carols accompanied by Martin Little,” says Mike Murphy.

“The Deputy Mayor will lead the countdown to light the tree for 6pm followed by a grand finale light show. Lantern building will be available at Create You from 10.30am to 3pm with facepainting in the hall.”

“And from 4pm, children can visit santa courtesy of Maiseys Bakery and The Grinch at Create You. Children who make lanterns are asked to bring them to the marquee for the switch-on ceremony.”

There is a full road closure of Market Street from 1pm, finishing at 7pm.