HomeNewsHighbridge church to host summer photographic exhibition celebrating ‘Sedgemoor Secrets’
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Highbridge church to host summer photographic exhibition celebrating ‘Sedgemoor Secrets’

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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A new photographic exhibition capturing the hidden beauty of Sedgemoor is set to go on display at St John’s Church in Highbridge this summer.

The showcase, titled Sedgemoor Secrets, features a series of striking landscape photographs by local photographer John Ruffle. His work documents the sweeping views, quiet corners and distinctive character of Sedgemoor, including the Somerset Levels and the surrounding hills.

The exhibition will run from Monday 27th July to Saturday 1st August, opening daily from 11am to 5.30pm at St John’s Church in Church Street, Highbridge. Admission is free, with donations welcomed to support the church’s ongoing work. Refreshments will also be available.

Organisers say the display offers a chance for visitors to see familiar landscapes through a fresh lens, celebrating the natural beauty and heritage of the area at the height of summer.

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