Organisers of the monthly jam session ‘Blues in the Pews’ at St John’s Church in Highbridge will welcome special guests Small Days, featuring Natalie Davis and Dave Merrick this evening (Saturday, 26th March).

Blues in the Pews is a monthly session open to all to perform and enjoy local musical talent. It launched last autumn.

Natalie and Dave will open this month’s session with an hour-long set of ‘The Classic Women’s Blues’, featuring songs and stories from Bessie Smith, Ma Rainey and other female blues pioneers.

Blues in the Pews organiser Martin Little says: “Blues in the Pews has gone from strength to strength this year, but one thing we’ve noticed is that there are there are fewer female performers than there are male ones.”

“Those female musicians we have had join the jam session have been fantastic, but we want to encourage more.”

“We hope that by inviting Natalie to perform for us (ably assisted by Dave) that we’ll inspire more talented women to get up on stage.”

“This is also a great chance to delve into the history of some of our greatest blues, soul and gospel artists – many of whom were women!”

The Small Days set will be followed by the usual jam session, allowing all to get involved.

Bring your instruments and join house band Mossflower onstage at St John’s Church in Highbridge this evening at 7.30pm.

These sessions are not just for performers though – Blues in the Pews is open to anyone who would like to come along for a great evening of local music, with no cover charge.