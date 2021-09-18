A fundraising afternoon teas and coffee event is to be held in Highbridge today (Sunday, September 19th) to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The event will be held at Highbridge Community Centre in Market Street from 1.30pm-4.30pm.

“We will have a great range of cakes, plus hot and cold drinks plus a raffle, tombola, and a ‘guess the weight of the cake’ competition,” says one of the organisers, Greg Fear.

“There will be a colouring competition and fun for children. All are warmly welcome to come along!”