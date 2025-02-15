Highbridge firm to welcome CEO for £1million opening of new facilities

The chief executive of food manufacturing company Bakkavor will be visiting Highbridge this month to officially open the site’s new staff facilities following a £1 million investment.

Mike Edwards will be visiting the site on February 20th to open the new building which can cater for over 100 staff at a time.

The upgraded facilities include a modern canteen and kitchen area, as well as a quiet space for staff plus a hot eat counter and meeting areas for internal team sessions.

As part of the upgrades, there will also be a new staff shop opening, which will offer heavily subsidised foods for all Bakkavor staff.

Welcoming the news, Mike Edwards at Bakkavor says: “I’m really looking forward to coming to Somerset to open the new canteen.”

“A lot of thought has gone into making the new building in inspiring space where colleagues can meet, rest, or take a moment to look after their wellbeing. I’m looking forward to meeting my colleagues in Highbridge, to celebrate our 2025 apprenticeship programme which also launches in February – and to hear from the local team about their plans for charity and community engagement in Highbridge for the year ahead.”

Bakkavor Desserts is one of the biggest loyal employers in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area with more than 600 staff at the site.