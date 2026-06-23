Highbridge company Briarwood unveils £7m expansion with 30 new jobs set to be created

A growing Highbridge company has this week announced a major multi‑million‑pound upgrade of its facilities, marking one of the largest investments in the company’s history.

Briarwood Products, based on the Walrow Industrial Estate in Commerce Way, is a leading producer of fibre cement profiled sheets.

This week it has launched new production lines at its Highbridge headquarters following an investment of more than £7 million.

It says the expansion “significantly increases” its manufacturing capability, allowing it to produce a much wider range of roofing and cladding products for agricultural, industrial and commercial customers.

To support the increased output, Briarwood adds that it has also upgraded its transport fleet and confirmed that the investment will create 30 new local jobs by the end of the year.

As part of the upgrade, Briarwood has partnered with Tata Steel, one of the industry’s leading coil manufacturers.

CEO Oliver Janes told Burnham-On-Sea.com the expansion is a natural step for the business. “As the leading fibre cement manufacturer of Big 6 profiled sheets, it’s the natural progression to start manufacturing single‑skin roofing and cladding products for our customers.”

“We’ve bolstered our product offering and enhanced our transport fleet ready to cater for the workload. We began manufacturing back in May, and we’re already producing thousands of metres per day.”