A convenience store in Highbridge has introduced new InPost parcel lockers.

Burnham Stores at 145 Burnham Road in Highbridge has introduced the new service this month.

“Customers can collect or return parcels seamlessly while picking up their shopping,” says a spokesperson.

Neil Kuschel, at InPost UK, adds: “By installing InPost Lockers, we’re offering customers the freedom to pick up and drop off parcels at their convenience, without the need to rely on store opening hours or wait in queues.”