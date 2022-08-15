A busy independent Highbridge convenience store is celebrating its first anniversary this week.

Trev’s Local in Market Street offers a wide range of fresh greengrocery items, chilled products, household essentials, plus local products and local crafts.

The store has expanded over the past year to include an Amazon delivery locker, and extra products including local honey, fresh milk from Chew Valley, fresh coffee, and refillable, low-cost cleaning products.

The new store has seen 32,000 people through its door over the year. It is run by Martin George and it is called ‘Trev’s Local’ in memory of Trevor George, 89, who sadly passed away in 2020.

“Trev was my grandfather and he sadly died last year from Covid – he loved spending whole summers in this area and he would have been very supportive of us with the new shop,” Martin told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“My thanks go to everyone who has supported us – we have a loyal group of customers regularly popping in all the time.”

The shop has also teamed up with Burnham Radio for promotions and sponsorship.