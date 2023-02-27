A convenience shop in Highbridge is set to open a new second store in Bridgwater.

Trev’s Local in Market Street, Highbridge opened in 2021 and offers a wide range of greengrocery items, chilled products, household essentials, plus local products.

Owner Martin George says his new shop in Bridgwater will be the same as the one in Highbridge with local items as well as grocery items, fresh bakery items and new products to come.

Martin adds: “This is great news for us as we expand our business. This will also be opening more jobs for people in the area.“

“We couldn’t do this without the support of our locals in Highbridge and we thank them all.”

“There are many shops closing in areas that need it. This new shop came up in a housing estate where it is needed for the community and we made the decision to open one to help the community.”

A date is to be announced for the opening.