A Highbridge craft shop has announced the launch of a series of summer workshops and craft markets.

Create You in Market Street is holding the line-up of events during the summer holidays for local families.

Led by Highbridge craft maker Vicky Whitehead, the ‘magical workshops’ are aimed at ages 7 and up.

They encourage children to get hands on with craft making while boosting their creativity and having fun.

Themes for the craft making range from cycles of the moon and cosmic planets to magic diaries and dragons and swords. Other themes include turtles and dolphins to magic lanterns and clay gargoyles.

The workshops – charged at £10 per person per session – will be held on July 26th, July 28th, August 2nd, August 4th, August 9th, August 11th, August 16th, August 18th, August 23rd and August 25th.

New craft and makers markets will also be held at Create You in Market Street on Sunday July 17th, Sunday August 7th and Sunday August 21st – each from 10.30am-3pm. Indoor pitches are priced at £15 and outdoor pitches are £10. Limited spaces are available.

For more details, click here or contact createyou.art@outlook.com or call 01278 767411.