A Highbridge craft shop is set to re-open this weekend after a temporary closure during lockdown.

Kerry’s Card Kreations in Highbridge’s Market Street will be re-opening on Saturday 1st August.

Owner Kerry Mason says: “It’s now our 5th year in the shop and we are looking forward to being back open. There have been a few changes to the shop with screens in place around the till and a hand sanitizing station inside the door.”

“We have continued to work during lockdown with classes being held via online with tutorials and kits and they will continue.”

“Tthese have been very popular but from Saturday the shop will be open, selling our new extended range of craft supplies as well as our ever popular handmade cards and gifts.”