The owner of a Highbridge craft supplies shop has thanked residents for their support as it marks its fifth year of business in the town centre, having just re-opened over the past week.

Kerry’s Card Kreations in Highbridge’s Market Street re-opened on Saturday 1st August following the Coronavirus lockdown.

Owner Kerry Mason told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s now our 5th year in the shop here and we are delighted to be back open.”

“It’s been wonderful to see many of our customers again this week. I have received so much lovely feedback since re-opening.”

“We have extended our range of craft supplies and crafts for sale, and also changed things around in the shop to give it a fresh look.”

“There have been a several new safety measures introduced in the shop too with a screen in place around the till, a hand sanitizing station inside the door, and customers are required to wear face masks and be socially diastanced.”

One of the shop’s current best sellers are 100% cotton face masks which are being sold at £4 each.

Kerry adds: “My usual craft-making classes cannot be held, but we are holding virtual classes online instead with tutorials and kits.”

”25 people a week have been taking part and these have been helping people keep busy during a challenging time over the lockdown. Some are vulnerable people who have been shielding so the activity has been a massive help to them.”

The shop is currrently open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11am-3pm.

 
