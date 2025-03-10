Highbridge Festival of The Arts’ 77th annual event starts today

The 77th annual Highbridge Festival of The Arts starts today, Monday 10th March.

The 2025 festival runs from Monday 10th – Saturday March 22nd at Burnham’s Princess Theatre and St John’s Church in Highbridge.

Secretary Clare Catcheside told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to have had so many entries this year, from both previous entrants and people who will be joining us for the first time.”

“We would like to welcome everyone to join the audience to see these talented competitors take part in Speech and Drama, Dance and Music classes.”

“It’s an opportunity to see people at the start of their performing arts journey – you never know you may see a future Hollywood actor, a concert violinist or a West End Musical Star on stage in Burnham or Highbridge.”

“Indeed we were thrilled to read on Burnham-On-Sea.com recently that Hannah Murdoch, an ex-entrant, has secured her first professional role in the show Stiletto in London.”

“The Festival begins on Monday 10th March at The Princess Theatre with two days of Speech and Drama, featuring poetry recitals by hundreds of children from local schools as well as dramatic and poetic performances from adults on the Monday evening.”

“Dance takes over the theatre from Wednesday 12th to Sunday 16th March with five full days of solos, duets, quartets and group dances. Daily entry wristbands are available at the venue for a small charge and are valid for all classes except for the Group Dance Nights on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

“Tickets for these sessions must be purchased through The Princess Theatre’s Box Office and are available from Monday 10th March.”

“The following week, Tuesday 18 – Saturday 22 March, sees the Music Section of the Festival at St John’s Church, Highbridge.

“Tuesday features a whole day of piano classes. Wednesday has performances by school choirs and instrumental groups.

“On Thursday morning, school choirs will be singing again and then later, in the evening, adult groups will provide a variety of performances and King Alfred Concert Band will round off the day.

“Friday sees instrumentalists performing during the day and vocal solos in the evening. Adult Choirs and vocal solos and duets will fill the church on Saturday, rounding off a wonderful week of competition.”

Daily entry wristbands are available from the venue as well as detailed timetables. For more information please visit the festival’s website.